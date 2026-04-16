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Donald Trump Labeled as " Senile Following Latest Interview

Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness The Subject of Intense Scrutiny Following Zany Fox News Interview

It's finally happening; everyone is finally speaking about the giant elephant in the room: Donald Trump's mental fitness.

Published on April 16, 2026
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  • Trump's recent interview on Fox News has raised alarms about his mental capacity, with many noting his confusion and rambling.
  • Comparisons are made between Trump's behavior and that of a family member with dementia, raising worries about his control of nuclear weapons.
  • Social media is now flooded with reactions and concerns about Trump's mental health and his ability to serve as president.
Donald Trump Labeled as " Senile Following Latest Interview
Win McNamee / Donald Trump

It’s finally happening; everyone is finally speaking about the giant elephant in the room: Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Since Orange Mussolini’s first disastrous term, some people have called into question whether there was someone behind the wheel while the engine has been running in Trump’s brain.

But now, the alarm bells are ringing more loudly as Trump’s behavior has become even more erratic, with many now claiming the current occupant of the White House could be senile.

Donald Trump, 79, passed former President Joe Biden, becoming the oldest POTUS to take office after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025.

Since then, he has been on a hell of a wild run, from posting AI-generated images of himself as Jesus, slamming the Pope, starting wars with no clear reasoning, making outrageous claims like “ending 8 wars,” and lying at an obscene clip.

But it’s a recent interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo where he bumbled the timeline of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s timeline while in the Supreme Court, claiming she “decided she would live forever and two minutes after the election she went out,” that has many saying from far left to the far right that “he’s not all there.”

During the same interview, Trump also rambled on about the Iran war, claiming that it was “nearly ending,” spoiler alert, it’s not. His thoughts on how his Republican party will fare during the upcoming midterms, shrugged off the Chinese being more aggressive, and whined about not being able to acquire the sovereign nation of Greenland.

After the interview and many other head-scratching moments, social media is now screaming that Donnie more than likely is suffering the effects of dementia.

“My dad talks like this. He knows event A had something to do with situation B, but the orders all off. He’s been in a dementia care home for over a year. This guy is solely in charge of the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. That should worry people,” one person X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

Another social media user wrote, “who was President in 2020″ is a question that the majority of Americans cannot answer, including the man who was President in 2020.”

Bruh.

One account on Instagram, @epistemiccrisis, has been dropping videos about Trump’s ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. Before you ask, yes, he’s a physical therapist and expert with 14 years of experience treating patients with the disease, and he makes sure to point that out at the beginning of each video he shares.

Remember when they were making a big deal about Joe Biden’s health and mental capacity, and forced him to end his re-election bid, paving the way for this man whose health is clearly failing him?

Yeah, we sure haven’t forgotten.

You can see more reactions to Trump’s interview below.

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