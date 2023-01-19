Ray J Hints At Working Things Out With On-Again, Off-Again Wife Princess Love

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We know you care, so we are happy to report that our favorite dysfunctional couple, Ray J and Princess Love, are trying to work things out.

Per TMZ, the married couple who looked well on their way to the land of divorce after teasing the end of their union numerous times are possibly working things out.

Ray J hinted at such while celebrating his 42nd birthday party at a Vegas hotel he and Princess Love rented out to throw a party for the couple’s children in his honor.

In the caption for one of the videos Ray J shared while taking us on a tour of the insanely large hotel suite, he wrote in the captain, “HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!!”

In another video, Ray J expresses how happy he is to see his kids happy while they are celebrating with performers wearing Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story costumes.

Ray J’s Past Behavior Was Worrying Fans

The reality star had fans worried recently with his behavior leaving cryptic messages hinting at him considering self-harm while galavanting around with Kanye West and known racists.

He recently called out Tyrese for being salty about Eddie Murphy’s Will Smith Golden Globes joke.

So it’s relieving to see Ray J in good spirits right now because it wasn’t looking good.

We also hope Ray and Princess Love can work things out for the sake of their children.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards / Getty