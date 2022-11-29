Ye aka Kanye West Dines With White Nationalist Milo Yiannopoulos, and Ray J

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West took a break from being controversial to grab a meal with Ray J and right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the DONDA rapper was spotted entering the posh eatery Giorgio Baldi on Sunday night (November 27th). He was joining a dinner party of six which included Ray J and Yiannopoulos. There were no further reports on who the other dinner guests in the group were. Notably, Ye and his party were dining around the same time that Beyonce and Jay-Z were partaking in a romantic dinner at the eatery in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Apparently, they didn’t cross paths with their former friend and collaborator.

The dinner with West and Yiannopoulos and Ray J sparks interest as all three have enjoyed interacting with former President Donald Trump in the past. Yiannopoulos has been tapped by Ye to be his campaign manager for his 2024 presidential campaign and was with him and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week. The backlash from that dinner event is still raging, as Trump has issued several denials about his role in inviting the rapper and Fuentes among others to the Palm beach resort. Trump has even made public attempts to shift the blame for the situation to Ye. Ye would release a video stating that the two had a tense exchange after Trump made disparaging remarks about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Ray J has also been a frequent guest at Mar-a-Lago, expressing support for Trump as an entrepreneur and the owner of his audio technology company, Raycon. He has also been a middleman of sorts for the disgraced president and others seeking to expand their business opportunities. That group included Kodak Black, who Trump pardoned before leaving office in 2020. That association has led to him facing outrage from the Black community, which the entertainer has defended in the past months.