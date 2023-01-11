He Still Got It: Eddie Murphy Drops Epic Will Smith Joke During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, we’re over the Will Smith slap, but dammit, we can’t be mad at a well-timed joke about it from the GOAT, Eddie Murphy.

Only Eddie Murphy could mention the infamous slap seen worldwide into 2023, and it not be a cringeworthy moment. The legendary stand-up comedian /actor made a joke about the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock while delivering his speech after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Wednesday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Murphy, the elder statesman in his craft, gave the Hollywood newbies in the building some sound advice to close out his speech.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and piece of mind,” Murphy began. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple. There’s three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f–cking mouth.”

Twitter Loved The Eddie Murphy Moment

The joke became an instant viral moment on Twitter, with viewers praising Murphy for his knack of knowing when to drop a well-timed joke that no one was expecting.

“Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL,” journalist Sylvia Obell wrote in a tweet.

But if you think that was some shade towards Will Smith or his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, pump your breaks. He loves the couple, noting he did work with Pinkett speaking with Entertainment Tonight in an interview following the awards show.

If you were one of those people wondering if Eddie Murphy still got it, he answered your question, proving that he can still pull a joke out of nowhere.

You can see more reactions to Eddie Murphy’s Golden Globes moment in the gallery below.

