Eddie Murphy Keeps Jonah Hill On His Toes In New Trailer To ‘You People’

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy might be the comedy duo we never knew we needed as in the new trailer to Kenya Barris’ You People, the two seem to have some special chemistry with each other in the few short seconds they shared.

Basically an interracial version of Meet The Parents, Hill finds himself head over heels for Lauren London but first has to convince her parents, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long that he’s a good man at heart and only wants the best for their daughter. Still, Murphy has to counter with skepticism and asks, “So do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?”

That is a legit question for Hill especially with that hipster looking hairstyle he’s rocking in the trailer. Just sayin.’

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the film, “Ezra Cohen (Hill) accidentally gets into Amira Mohammed’s (Lauren London) car one day, mistakenly convinced that she’s his rideshare. Once she’s gotten over the shock and accepts his offer of a date, the two quickly bond over a shared love of sneakers and music. Soon, it’s clear that they’ve finally found that special someone.”

Love of sneakers really are the tie that binds us all. Well, sneakerheads anyway.

The film also features Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny as Jonah Hill’s “progressive and semi-woke Jewish parents,” so y’all know comedic sparks are going to fly at various points of the film.

We can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer for ‘You People’ below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it streams on Netflix Jan. 27 in the comments section below.