Eddie Murphy Working To Star As George Clinton In Developing Biopic

Eddie Murphy has proven time and again that he has the chameleon-like ability to transform himself into any character he’s embodying for a role. The veteran actor and standup comic legend reportedly is working on a role as Funk pioneer George Clinton in a developing biopic.

Deadline reports that Murphy and others are hard at work on securing rights from Clinton to move ahead with the film and hire staff to flesh out the story. Murphy, who will be one of the film’s producers, has a current three-film deal with Amazon Studios but it isn’t known if the biopic will air on the streamer.

As the outlet aptly notes, Clinton, now 80 years young, laid the groundwork early on as one of the pioneers of the Funk sound. The film will follow Clinton’s early days in North Carolina ahead to the development of the bands, Parliament and Funkadelic.

Without Clinton’s contributions to music, Hip-Hop music and its sound would have suffered greatly. Some of Parliament-Funkadelic’s iconic hits were sampled by a bevy of Hip-Hop artists and producers too numerous to name. Clinton continues to lend his vocals and presence to current artists such as Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

Murphy, 60, is still active in front of the camera and will be bringing back a familiar character in Axel Foley for the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise in the coming months. Murphy will also star alongside Jonah Hill in the Netflix comedy You People with Kenya Barris in the director’s chair.

Photo: Getty