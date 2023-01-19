Flo Rida Wins $82M Lawsuit Against Celsius Energy Drink

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It is only a couple of weeks into 2023 and Flo Rida is already up big. He was awarded 82 million dollars in a lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink.

As spotted on Complex a Florida court sided with the rapper in a breach of contract lawsuit. Back in 2014 the Mail On Sunday talent signed an endorsement deal with the beverage company with a goal to “globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand.”. It seems Celsius was pleased with his performance as they renewed the contract in 2016. Things seemed to go left when the “Low” MC felt that the brand had not held their part of the bargain with regards to payment and stock options.

In 2021 he filed a lawsuit against the company seeking $30,000 in damages. His lawyer John Uustal detailed the nature of the suit in a statement to The Associated Press. “He loved the product, and it’s been a very successful four-year relationship,” Uustal stated. “There were some benchmarks. He was supposed to get stock when certain things happened. And there became a dispute about whether those benchmarks had been reached. So that’s what this was about.”

Ultimately a jury at the Broward County courtroom agreed with Flo Rida and the judge awarded him $82.6 million dollars on Wednesday, January 18. In an interview with the Law & Crime Network the rapper explained that the legal battle was about the money but principle of holding the beverage company accountable for their promises. “It’s about my passion,” he explained. “It’s about my team. It’s about my dedication. It’s about something that I started years ago and just to see it come full fledged like this–I hate for it to be this way.”

You can see Flo Rida and his team discuss the victory below.

Photo: