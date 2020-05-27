Flo Rida Teams With His Medical Doctor To Set Up COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site

Once again, our culture celebrities continue to come to the aid of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while Trump’s administration allows America to burn to the ground.

The latest rapper to take it upon himself to do what our government should be doing is Miami’s own Flo Rida as TMZ is reporting that the “My House” rapper teamed up with his personal doctor to open up a mobile coronavirus testing center to help people take tests to learn if they have the deadly virus.

Investing his own cash to build the project, the $1.5 million healthcare venture dubbed The Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center has already begun to make the rounds and test Floridians as the state begins to re-open at a time when The Rona is still running rampant across the nation.

From TMZ:

The Asktabs mobile center had its first round of tests last week for The Metro Wrapz company in Miami, where we’re told 30 employees got tested.

Flo Rida’s mobile site is available for anyone, but we’re told the main focus is providing testing for businesses so workers can get their jobs back as quickly and safely as possible. The rapper and his doctor hope to travel to other cities around the Sunshine State, as well.

This isn’t the duo’s first healthcare project either — they previously launched an immune-boosting daily vitamin gummy that’s CBD infused, called Jet Setter. As you can see, they’re repurposing their vitamin van to transport testing supplies.Big props to Flo Rida for this one.Though Florida hasn’t seen the number of Coronavirus cases in comparison to a New York or California, the state’s Trumpian Governor Ron DeSantis has made all the wrong decisions during the pandemic which many professionals feel only help spread the virus on a grander scale.With many people being able to contract the virus without showing any kind of symptoms and becoming “super spreaders,” this latest venture is welcome news at a time when millions of Americans have no idea how to go about getting tested themselves.Hopefully, more celebrities or just everyday millionaires follow suit and take it upon themselves to help people get tested cause Lord knows our elected officials aren’t stepping up to the plate. — Photo: WENN