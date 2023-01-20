Woman Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail For Stealing $90K In Balenciaga Bags

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A team of thieves are regretting their decision to participate in retail rush. One woman was sentenced to two years of jail time for stealing $90K worth of Balenciaga product.

As spotted on High Snobiety, a crew of Newark natives had a scheme to bust out a Balenciaga store. Back in March 2022, a shoplifting crew targeted the brand’s Hamptons location for a big heist. Baseemah Davis and four other individuals walked into the boutique and proceeded to rush the store, grabbing as much product off the shelves as they could run out with. They quickly jumped in a Dodge Durango that was waiting outside.

While the team was able to get out the East Hampton area very quickly they were soon chased by local police on the Long Island Expressway. It seems the SUV was in need of a tune up as it caught a flat tire by Exit 69. Two of the members stayed in the vehicle and three others ran into a nearby wooded area. The cops were able to catch two of the crooks on foot and recover all the stolen merchandise. This week Davis was sentenced to two to six years at Suffolk County Court Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney detailed the state’s position in a statement. “Large-scale retail theft results in consequences for our communities,” the document read. “These consequences are felt by store owners and by consumers, who ultimately must bear the costs of such activity through increased prices and the unavailability of certain goods.” The fifth unidentified female remains at large.

Photo: Newsday LLC / Getty