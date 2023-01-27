Amber Rose Says She Wants To Be “Single” For The Rest Of Her Life

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After years of publicity dating celebrities such as Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and 21 Savage, Amber Rose seems like she’s done with being in relationships. The mother of two is leaning towards being a single woman, for the rest of her life.

Page Six is reporting that the 39-year-old bombshell has had enough of the dating scene and in an interview on the Sofia With An F podcast Amber Rose publicly declared that “I want to be single for the rest of my life.”

Word?! The organizer of the Slut Walk further elaborated on her surprising declaration:

“I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew… I’m fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone,” she added.

Don’t be surprised if many men out there take that as a personal challenge somehow.

We understand how a woman who’s built her own life and career wouldn’t want to share her home with anyone other than her kids, but to quit the dating scene at such a young age? We’re lowkey surprised. But then again, she’s probably grown tired of the games people play and the way social media scrutinizes her every waking move.

After a very public split from a then somewhat stable Kanye West in 2010, Amber Rose ended up marrying rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013 with whom she shares a son, Sebastian. Unfortunately, just a year later the couple divorced citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split. But ultimately it was Wiz’s infidelity that put the kibosh on their wedded bliss.

“My ex-husband cheated on me,” she said on the podcast. “We were married, we were young.”

There’s only so much someone can put up with before just throwing in the towel and going solo for the rest of their lives. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if Amber Rose eventually ends up in a new high-profile relationship. Like we said, some men out there will take her statement as a personal challenge and will try to woo her off her feet. Whether or not she lets her walls down and lets someone new into her life is ultimately up to her.

What do y’all think about Amber Rose wanting to be single for the rest of her life? Let us know in the comments section below.