Chlöe “Pray It Away,” Rae Sremmurd “Sucka Or Sum” & More | Daily Visuals 1.30.23

For a minute now Chlöe’s been driving the internet nuts with her social media posts showing off her thick as molasses physical degree. But people should know she’s also a very talented singer, and today she’s here to remind y’all of that very true fact.

Coming through with her visuals for “Pray It Away,” the sultry singer finds herself on her knees surrounded by candles in a house of worship as she sings the pain away before getting into a seductive outfit that might get her kicked out of a few churches. And some of y’all fools say y’all wouldn’t wanna date a church girl. Yeah, aiiiight.

Rae Sremmurd meanwhile continue to build hype for their forthcoming album SremmLife4 with their latest clip for “Sucka Or Sum” in which the duo kick it in the studio before goofing off with a shopping cart because, well, sometimes you have to enjoy the little things life has to offer. Who hasn’t used a shopping cart for silliness here and there?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Popcaan featuring Burna Boy, Mike and more.

CHLOE – “PRAY IT AWAY”

RAE SREMMURD – “SUCKA OR SUM”

POPCAAN FT. BURNA BOY – “ABOBOYAA”

SOSAMANN – “PE”

REUBEN VINCENT FT. DOMANI – “TRICKIN”

MIKE – “WEARY LOVE”

SADA BABY – “CASADA JR”

TYLA – “BEEN THINKING”

FRIDAYY – “KNOW THE TRUTH”