Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News

The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs.

We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs.

The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because they couldn’t keep their hands off each other, the New York Times is reporting.

Per the New York Times:

The “GMA3” anchors T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach are negotiating their exit from ABC News, less than two months after the revelation of their romantic relationship turned into a tabloid feeding frenzy, according to two people with knowledge of the talks.

Their expected departure comes a day after the start of a mediation between representatives for the anchors and the network, the people said.

The news site also adds that Holmes and Robach were potentially going to take over Good Morning America, but their whirlwind affair ended that talk leaving ABC News in a pickle.

The Mess Between T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Broken Down

At the time, ABC News president Kim Godwin did not comment on her two anchors bumping uglies but five days later told her employees she was pulling them off the air.

Ms. Godwin said their relationship didn’t violate company policy but added that it became an “internal and external distraction” during an editorial call.

A representative for both anchors said their relationship began a “few months” earlier and that they both left their spouses in August.

The rep also noted the anchors the couple didn’t tell anyone at ABC about their relationship “because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”

Welp.

—

