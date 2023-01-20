Philandering GMA Host T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Sex With 24-Year-Old Employee In His Office

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

T.J. Holmes is a wild boy, according to a new report. Before he decided to have an affair with his fellow co-host Amy Robach, Holmes was hooking up with a 24-year-old employee.

A source close to the situation told The Daily Mail that Holmes was allegedly involved in a months-long affair with Jasmin Pettaway, who was 24 years old at the time. Holmes was married to his now estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig.

“He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless,” claims the source who reportedly was close to Pettaway.

Holmes Presented Himself As Mentor To Pettaway Before Things Got Sexual

“It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her,” continued the source, who spilled the tea to The Daily Mail on the condition of anonymity. “She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust.”

According to the source, Pettaway and Holmes joined the ABC News team in 2014, working closely together and working the same shifts.

“Holmes was someone who would grab drinks, and he and Jasmin started doing that,” according to the insider.

The source also reveals that Holmes and Pettaway’s relationship first got sexual on the job, and the pair had sex in the then correspondent’s office just a “couple of hours” before he was set to go on air.

“They had sex, and I know she was confused afterward as to what it meant,” being that Holmes first presented himself to Pettaway as a mentor, according to the insider.

Holmes being the wild boy didn’t seem to care what people thought and “got handsy” with Pettaway in public while out having drinks. According to the report, he was even wearing his wedding ring while being messy.

T.J. Holmes Is Still On Suspension

Holmes and his now-current girlfriend, Amy Robach, are not working on GMA3 as ABC continues investigating. The source claims while his affair with Robach wouldn’t necessarily be grounds for termination, his shenanigans with a subordinate could lead to his firing.

“The feeling is that T.J. and Amy are not coming back,” a source told Page Six. “HR and the execs are looking for a way to hang them, and this could be it for him.”

“He and Amy are equals,” Page Six insider said, “but if he did have an affair with an underling, that is a definite case for his dismissal.”

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty