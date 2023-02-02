Ciara Calls Jason Whitlock Out For Blaming Tyre Nichols’ Killing On Single Black Mothers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara tried to talk sense into white nationalists’ favorite Black bobblehead, Jason Whitlock, who can’t seem to stop himself from going out of his way to make stupid remarks regarding the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.

Recently, Jason Whitlock sat down with the Calvin Candie to his Stephen, Tucker Carlson, and erroneously blamed Nichols’ violent death on Black single mothers.

“Everybody involved in this, on the street level, was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody, it was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. It looked like gang violence to me. It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman, and that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department.”

“They’ve elected—or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we’re getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities that are run by single mothers,” Whitlock continued, in reference to Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. “If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority, that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police, because you resist authority at all times, because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.”

Yeeeeah—this is beyond a reach.

Whitlock is clearly using Nichols’ death to arbitrarily take shots at single Black mothers, which makes no sense since Nichols had a stepfather in his life. Rush Limbaugh’s Black doppelganger also appears to be insinuating that if a Black woman is a single mother she couldn’t possibly be qualified to run a police department (or anything, for that matter).

Anyway, Ciara called him all the way out on his misogynoir and general anti-Blackness, but Whitlock is a dedicated house negro and he would not be dissuaded from his special brand of self-loathing.

“As a black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible,” Ciara tweeted. “A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers. For you to also undermine single black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad. This woman just lost her son! Do better!”

“Appreciate the feedback, Ciara. But at some point, we are going to have to deal with the negative impact of baby-mama culture,” Whitlock replied. “It’s destructive and unsustainable. Come up out of the denial. Denial won’t fix the problem. Thanks.”

Again, what does “baby-mama culture” have to do with Nichols? What do Black single mothers have to do with this story at all? It’s like Whitlock is throwing them under a bus that wasn’t even driving down their street.

WTF is wrong with this man?