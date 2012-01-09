CLOSE
HomeNews

The Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated To Sons & Daughters [Video]

Leave a comment

Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated To Sons & Daughters

 

Today, Jay-Z  lyrically stamped the birth of his brand new daughter, Blue Ivy, with a new song called “Glory.” Hov isn’t the first or last MC to wax poetic about their progeny. Here are ten rap songs dedicated to Hip-Hop offspring from a wide range of artists including the Game, Ja Rule, Xzibit and Common. All these tunes should resonate with anyone who proudly has children of their own, or a heart.

EXCLUSIVE Common takes his daughter Omoye Assata Lynn shopping in Hollywood. Los Angeles, Where: California, California, United States When: 29 Aug 2009 Credit: WENN.com

Start the slide show below and click on the #s to see our Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated To Sons & Daughters. Who did we miss?

Common , NAs , Royce Da 5’9 , Will Smith , Xzibit

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Big Bang Event Hosted By Ray J + Princess Love
Princess Love Wants Another Baby, Says Ray J’s Meat Limping Out The Gate
12.05.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close