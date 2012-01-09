The Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated To Sons & Daughters [Video]

Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated To Sons & Daughters

Today, Jay-Z lyrically stamped the birth of his brand new daughter, Blue Ivy, with a new song called “Glory.” Hov isn’t the first or last MC to wax poetic about their progeny. Here are ten rap songs dedicated to Hip-Hop offspring from a wide range of artists including the Game, Ja Rule, Xzibit and Common. All these tunes should resonate with anyone who proudly has children of their own, or a heart.

Start the slide show below and click on the #s to see our Top 10 Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated To Sons & Daughters. Who did we miss?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »