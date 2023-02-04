OVO Launches NFL Capsule Collection, Lil Wayne Stars In Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and his team are coming with a new project just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. They have announced an OVO x NFL capsule collection.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Canada based brand has unveiled some new pieces as part of a football forward drop. On Thursday, February 2 released what seems to be their most extensive capsule yet with officially licensed product bearing the likeness of some of the National Football League’s most popular clubs including Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Included in this team inspired collection are varsity jackets, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, mock neck sweaters, long sleeve shirts, crewneck sweaters, sweat pants, and neck gaiters. Additionally, we also get a collectible in the form of a Riddell mini helmet that is housed in a plastic case. As expected we get co-branding throughout every product with OVO logo and the respective team’s marks.

For the launch of the capsule Drake and company tapped into some of his favorite collaborators including Lil Wayne and Benny The Butcher. Naturally, Weezy is outfitted in all Green Bay Packers pieces while Benny is sporting all Buffalo Bills merch. The OVO x NFL capsule collection is available now and can be shopped here.