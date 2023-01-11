HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 23’ Removing “CPR Celebration” Following Damar Hamlin Situation

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Say goodbye to the CPR touchdown celebration in Madden NFL video games.

Out of respect for Damar Hamlin following his scary cardiac arrest moment he suffered while on the field, where he had to be resuscitated twice, Madden NFL 23 will be removing the CPR touchdown celebration from the game after players complained about it TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesperson for the gaming giant tells us … the virtual end zone dance will be taken away as part of an update to “Madden NFL 23” in the next few days.

Many, however, are now finding the animations to be insensitive and crass … considering Hamlin actually needed the life-saving efforts during the Bills vs. Bengals game last Monday night.

This wouldn’t be the first time EA Sports removed something from its Madden games post-launch. Following the mess with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his racist emails, developers quickly scrubbed his entire existence from Madden NFL 22.

The CPR celebration was also the subject of debate in the real world just recently when Pittsburgh Steelers players were mimicking performing CPR after making a big play against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith did apologize on Monday for his part in the celebration. There is no word on whether the NFL will come down on the players or take action against anyone doing the CPR celebration.

Damar Hamlin is now home with his family in Buffalo.

Photo: EA / Madden NFL 23