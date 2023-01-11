HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 23’ Removing “CPR Celebration” Following Damar Hamlin Situation

Say goodbye to the CPR touchdown celebration in Madden NFL video games.
Out of respect for Damar Hamlin following his scary cardiac arrest moment he suffered while on the field, where he had to be resuscitated twice, Madden NFL 23 will be removing the CPR touchdown celebration from the game after players complained about it TMZ Sports has learned.
Per TMZ Sports:
A spokesperson for the gaming giant tells us … the virtual end zone dance will be taken away as part of an update to “Madden NFL 23” in the next few days.
The celebration has been a popular one amongst gamers this year — as it allowed players who scored TDs to pretend they were in need, while other avatars raced in to administer CPR in an effort to “revive” them.
Many, however, are now finding the animations to be insensitive and crass … considering Hamlin actually needed the life-saving efforts during the Bills vs. Bengals game last Monday night.
This wouldn’t be the first time EA Sports removed something from its Madden games post-launch. Following the mess with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his racist emails, developers quickly scrubbed his entire existence from Madden NFL 22.
The CPR celebration was also the subject of debate in the real world just recently when Pittsburgh Steelers players were mimicking performing CPR after making a big play against the Cleveland Browns.
Steelers LB Alex Highsmith did apologize on Monday for his part in the celebration. There is no word on whether the NFL will come down on the players or take action against anyone doing the CPR celebration.
Damar Hamlin is now home with his family in Buffalo.
Photo: EA / Madden NFL 23