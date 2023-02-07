Big B$F: Benny The Butcher Announces ‘Everybody Can’t Go’ LP With Hit-Boy

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Benny The Butcher proved that his street tales and aggressive bars are right at home over polished production just as they are over hard drums and dusty loops, as proven on Burden of Proof. The Buffalo star will once again recreate that magic alongside Hit-Boy after he announced the upcoming Everybody Can’t Go album on social media.

Benny The Butcher shared an image of himself on the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards looking sharp as expected. The Black Soprano Family honcho didn’t give a ton of details but it’s clear that fans need to get prepared for the anticipated collaboration.

From IG:

Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination. You won’t ever kno unless u make it there…but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO’ The Album produced by @hitboy…Loading

Benny The Bucher and Hit-Boy linked in 2020 for the acclaimed Burden of Proof project and it was a welcome departure from the darker production of Daringer, Beat Butcha, and The Alchemist. Flexing his signature confidence and songwriting ability, Benny shined over the lush beats of Hit-Boy in an unexpected fashion.

We can only hope that the pair will improve on the solid formula of three years ago.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty