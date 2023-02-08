Former Memphis Cop Shared Photo of Tyre Nichols’ Body

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In new documents, the Memphis Police Department claims one of the cops involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols allegedly sent a photo of him to five other people afterward.

According to reports, the Memphis Police Department revealed in documents released by the state on Tuesday (Feb. 7th) that they found that one of the five officers charged with the beating and death of Nichols took a picture of him as he sat propped up against a police cruiser afterward. That officer, Demetrius Haley, would later admit to “sending a photograph of Mr. Nichols to … two fellow officers, a civilian employee of the department and a female acquaintance,” in addition to another unidentified person. The document also states that Haley allegedly used a personal phone, which is against police procedure.

The revelation came as part of a filing by the police department on January 25th with the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to request the decertification of Haley and the other four officers. That decertification would prevent the men from working with another department in the state of Tennessee.

Haley was identified as the officer who forced Nichols out of his car at the traffic stop on January 7th. Internal reports showed that Haley never told him why he was stopped or that he was under arrest. They described the photo-sharing as part of a pattern of “blatantly unprofessional” behavior that included the former officers, who are Black, laughing after beating Nichols, “bragging” about their actions, and hurling repeated profanities at Nichols. He would die of his injuries three days later.

Haley and the other four officers involved in the assault after the 29-year-old Nichols was detained would be fired days and indicted on multiple charges multiple criminal charges which include second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official oppression, and two counts of official misconduct. The actions took place before the city released the video of the officers beating, restraining, and using a taser on Nichols. A sixth officer who is white, Preston Hemphill, was fired a month after for his role in the incident but has not been charged. City attorney Jennifer Sink stated on Tuesday that up to 13 other officers involved in the incident could face disciplinary action within the coming weeks.