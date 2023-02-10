Red Bull Makes Paris Site Of 2023 One World Final

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull BC One has chosen Paris, France as the host for their upcoming breakdancing world championship final featuring the world’s best B-Boys & B-Girls.

On Thursday (Feb. 9), Red Bull BC One announced that the European metropolis will be the home of their Red Bull BC One 2023 World Final. The one-on-one global breaking competition will be held at the storied Roland-Garros Stadium on October 21. Sixteen of the top b-boys and b-girls from around the world will take part in the 20th anniversary of the event.

Last year’s final was held in New York City, with B-Boy Victor taking home the men’s title for the United States, and B-Girl India from the Netherlands snagging the championship on the ladies’ side. Her stunning win over the champion at the time, Logistix, made her the youngest b-girl on record to hold the title.

For Victor, the significance of the final being held a year before breakdancing debuts as an official sport at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and during the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop is mighty. The International Olympic Committee has already had preliminary competitions at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018 and at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 held in the Philippines.

“Over the next year, it will be important – now more than ever – to uplift breakers and communities that have transformed this artform into an official sport. While breaking has come a long way, we must honor the pioneers who started the craft,” he said in the press release.

The event is expected to be a look at the potential field for Paris 2024. Logistix is favored to take home the gold on the B-Girls’ side, while Victor’s name has been at the forefront for the B-Boys. But many more have been gearing up for the Red Bull Finals as their ultimate goal as trials have been ongoing throughout the year.

Tickets for the Red Bull BC One World Finals are officially on sale today and can be purchased on their website.