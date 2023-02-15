Tony Yayo “Banksy Painting,” Mario ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Used To Me” & More | Daily Visuals 2.15.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While 50 Cent continues to make his mark in Hollywood and get that cinematic bag, his G-Unit brethren, Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo keep on dropping heat for the streets even if they’re doing it on the solo tip.

Today the Talk Of New York, Tony Yayo comes through with a new clip for “Banksy Painting” in which Yayo ditches the exotic cars in his garage to push a hearse on the way to a murder scene where a thick young woman done caught a few bodies.

On a much softer side, Mario was in his Valentine’s Day bag and for his visuals to the Ty Dolla $ign assisted “Used To Me,” the R&B crooner showers his boo with affection when he’s not turning up with Ty in the club.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Jaden (Smith), and more.

TONY YAYO – “BANKSY PAINTING”

MARIO FT TY DOLLA $IGN – “USED TO ME”

PLIES – “DID IT OUTTA LUV”

JADEN – “STILL IN LOVE”

SHY GLIZZY FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “FOOLS FALL N LOVE”

RAZ SIMONE FT. JAY PARK – “MAKE LOVE”

IAMDDB – “WHERE DID THE LOVE GO?”

DUKE DEUCE – “NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY”