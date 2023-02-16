Playboi Carti Arrested For Domestic Violence, Allegedly Choked Out Pregnant Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Playboi Carti was arrested under felony charges of domestic violence. Allegedly, late last year, the rapper, born Jason Carter, choked out his girlfriend, over a paternity test.

According to the victim, she’s Carti’s live-in girlfriend and she was 14 months pregnant when he allegedly put hands on her.

Reports TMZ:

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, the woman told police the rapper grabbed her by her throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe. She even told cops she thought she was going to die. Police say the woman told officers she’s been in a relationship with Playboi Carti for 2 years, has lived with him since July 2022 and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident on Dec. 20. Fortunately for the victim, there were witnesses. However, that didn’t stop the incident from escalating.

The woman told cops she wanted to talk to Playboi Carti about the baby and a conversation about a paternity test led to an argument, which she claims escalated to a physical attack. She told police a witness jumped in to try and break up the fight, and when she was able to escape Carti’s grasp, she ran to her car … where she claims he attacked her again. The alleged victim told cops Carti tried pulling her out of the car and put his hand over her mouth as she tried to use the vehicle’s SOS feature to call police. When cops arrived, police say the woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest and back.

After news of the arrest was made public, rapper Iggy Azalea, who has a child with Carti, chimed in by basically saying “I told you so” in regards to the domestic violence claims.

Unfortunately, rappers putting hands on their partners is not a rarity.