Domestic Violence: 10 Rappers Who Put Hands On Women, Allegedly

Any man who puts hands on a woman is a sucka. Nevertheless, throughout history and all cultures, there have been too many examples of domestic violence, Hip-Hop included.
For the record, there ain’t nothing Hip-Hop about a man physically assaulting a woman. However, it just so happens a bunch of rappers have been documented or credibly accused of doing so.
But probably more disturbing is that so many of these perpetrators have been allowed to go on with their careers, virtually unchecked and still allowed to flourish.
Why is that? We don’t have the answers, but we listed some egregious examples below. And before you even think of crying “defamation” these are all incidents that were documented in the reputable press or via court documents. It’s not defamation, if it’s true—or else they would have sued.
1. Kevin Gates
Gates served six months in jail for kicking a female fan in the chest back in 2015. He claimed it was self-defense but the video footage, and the jury, said differently.
2. NBA YoungBoySource:Leon County Sheriff's Office via TMZ
In early 2018, footage appeared of NBA YoungBoy slamming his girlfriend in a hotel hallway in Norcross, GA. The couple said it was horseplay. Yeah, okay.
3. Fabolous
Fabolous allegedly knocked out his longtime girlfriend Emily B’s front teeth during a fight and there was footage of him menacing her and her father. The Brooklyn rapper took a deal (he pleaded guilty to harassment) to avoid jail time.
4. Sheck WesSource:Getty
R&B singer Justine Skye outed the Harlem rapper as her abuser, which he vehemently denies. Word is his goons ran up on her and new boyfriend Goldlink, too.
5. G-HerboSource:TMZ
In February 2019, G Herbo was arrested for felony domestic violence in Atlanta for assaulting his baby mama. Ya hate to see it.
6. Bow WowSource:Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Yeah, that Bow Wow was charged with assault and battery in February 2019 after getting into an altercation with Leslie Holden aka Kiyomi Leslie. Looked like he got the worst of it…not that it matters.
7. Tone Loc
Remember Tone Loc? The “Wild Thing” rapper copped to gun and abuse charges in 2011.
8. XXXTentacionSource:Getty
At the time of his untimely, death XXXTentacion was prepping for trial following accusations that he beat his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
9. Dr. Dre
Back in 1991 Dr. Dre physically assaulted journalist Dee Barnes. He’s since admitted to it and apologized to all the women he has hurt, but never specifically to Barnes, or Michel’le. Yes, Michel’le, too.
10. Gucci ManeSource:Prince Williams/ATLPics.net
Gucci’s glow up is legit but let’s now forget that during a darker he allegedly kicked a woman out of a moving car.
11. Famous DexSource:Getty
In 2016, Dex was captured on video brutally beating his now ex-girlfriend.