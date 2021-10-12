Tyga Allegedly Put Hands On His Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, She Has Receipts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyga could find himself in some serious legal trouble if these allegations are true.

TMZ reports Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. The celebrity gossip site first said that Tyga and Swanson “got into it” after she showed up at his house screaming in the middle of the night, eventually leading to her accusing him of domestic violence.

Per TMZ:

According to a source very close to the rapper … his ex-GF, Camaryn Swanson, came over to his home around 3 AM after he told her not to, and she was at his front door, shouting at the top of her lungs.