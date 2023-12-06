Diddy Releases Statement After Being Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old, X Tells Him To Log Off

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A fourth alleged victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, but this time he isn’t staying quiet. The Bad Boy Records founder issued a statement saying “enough is enough” while adamantly denying all the accusations of sexual assault and abuse against him.

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), a Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was a 17-year-old high school student. This is the fourth in a series of lawsuits that began when his ex-girlfriend and ex-Bad Boy Records artist Casandra “Cassie” Ventura sued Diddy and accused him of years of sexual abuse. The case was quickly settled, but two more women, one publicly and another a Jane Doe, came forward with their own lawsuits, the latter also alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall.

Reportedly, the same lawyers who filed the complaint on Cassie’s behalf also handled the latest lawsuit, which also comes with a “trigger warning.”

Diddy took to social media to adamantly deny any and all allegations. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” says the all-caps statement. “FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, I HAVE SAT SILENTLY AND WATCHED PEOPLE TRY TO ASSASSINATE MY CHARACTER, DESTROY MY REPUTATION AND MY LEGACY. SICKENING ACCUSATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST ME BY INDIVIDUALS LOOKING FOR A QUICK PAYDAY.”

He added, “LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR: I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED. I WILL FIGHT FOR MY NAME, MY FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH.”

Per Variety, Diddy as well as former Bad Boy Records exec Harve Pierre is accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003. The victim alleges that she was flown out from her Detroit home via private jet to New York City, where after being given “copious amounts” of alcohol and drugs Diddy raped her over a bathroom sink while she went in and out of consciousness. She also claims that she was raped by Pierre and a third man.

The complaint, which was filed in New York State Federal Court, also includes blurred-out photos of the victim in Combs’ old Daddy’s House studio and sitting in the mogul’s lap.

