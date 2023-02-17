Yeezy Told On Me: Kanye West AKA Ye Sics Cops On Paparazzi

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Kanye West, also referred to widely as Ye, was often seen being friendly with the throng of paparazzi that followed his every move at the height of his career. Now something of a pariah in some eyes, the Chicago superstar called the cops on the paps after claiming that someone challenged him to a bout of fisticuffs.

Page Six exclusively reports that Kanye West, 45, filed a criminal complaint against the paparazzi earlier in the week. According to a statement delivered to the outlet by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, West was allegedly followed and contacted by a group of photographers on Feb. 14 during the late afternoon hours local time.

The spokesperson says West allegedly argued with a member of the paparazzi who then challenged him to fight. Shortly after, West and his entourage visited the Sheriff’s Office to file the formal complaint.

Once a person who adored the fanfare that surrounds him, West is seemingly becoming more guarded about his personal space in the wake of all the controversy that ensued in the last year and continues to loom heavily over his every move.

In January, we shared details of an incident where West was being recorded by a woman where he then snatched her phone. He is currently at the center of a battery investigation regarding the incident.

So far, no charges have been filed regarding the criminal complaint filed by Kanye West.

Photo: MEGA / Getty