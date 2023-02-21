The Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 Is Set To Drop In March

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Nike Air Force 1 silhouette is a classic pair of sneakers regardless of the era we live in. And though it’s popularity isn’t what it use to be, the new Tiffany & Co. iteration of the Air Force 1’s are sure to be one of the hottest releases of 2023.

According to Sneakernews, the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1’s are set to release March 7 for a cool $400. To drum up more excitement and hype behind the upcoming release, word is that the sneakers will be limited to around 20,000 pairs once they hit the shelves. So y’all know hypebeasts will be ready to pounce on these once they become available. As for the details that make these particular pair pop, Tiffany and Co. really did go in to make sure their collaboration stood out amongst the rest of the AF1’s on the market.

Rife with comparisons to Nick Diamond’s unofficial SB Dunk Low effort from 2005, the instead boasts a darkened choice of the jewelry design house’s signature color palette. Rendering its clad nubuck upper panels in a pitch-dark wash of black, the tongue construction, quarter, sock liner and heel tab instead proffer a leather finish. Attributing color-matched thick rope laces below cursive Tiffany branded tongue tabs, the mid-foot Swooshes cracked leather texture dawns a vibrant turquoise outfit in tandem with its insoles. Affixed to the latter and the spine of the heel, sterling silver detailing brings an illuminated conclusion amongst jet-black sole units to the collaborative effort.

No word on how these will be released whether it be via raffle or first come first serve. But best believe bots are locked in and ready to go for March 7 one way or another.

Check out pics of the Tiffany and Co. x Air Force 1’s below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come March 7 in the comments section below.