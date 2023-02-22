Family Of Malcolm X To File $100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against FBI, CIA, & NYPD

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The family of Malcolm X announced on Tuesday (Feb. 21) intentions to file a $100 million lawsuit against the FBI, CIA, and NYPD for conspiring to kill the great civil rights leader. Filed under the guidance of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, the lawsuit was announced on the very day that Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965.

ABC7 reports that members of the family of Malcolm X gathered at the Shabazz Educational Center, which was formerly the Audobon Ballroom where the leader was shot and killed. Flanked by the family, Crump stated their intentions on gaining justice for their fallen loved one.

“Many things that will be put forth in our lawsuit that speaks to this factual evidence,” Crump said at a press conference held at the center. “We believe that now it could be substantiated based on the recent exonerations of those who were wrongfully convicted.

Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, two of the trio convicted in the death of Malcolm X, were exonerated of their crimes in 2021 after years of imprisonment. It was later revealed by former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance that an investigation headed by Vance and the attorneys for Aziz and Islam uncovered facts that the FBI and NYPD withheld evidence that would have cleared their clients of any wrongdoing.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty