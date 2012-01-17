Designer Seeks To Trademark The Name Of Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Daughter: Blue Ivy Carter NYC

No idea’s original…

Talk about being a bottom feeder, a New York clothing designer named Joseph Mbeh is attempting to trademark the name of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s newborn daughter Blue Ivy. Mbeh filed a trademark application for the name “Blue Ivy Carter NYC” and plans to use it for brand a new cchildren’s clothing line.

Mbeh filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 11, just four days after the baby was born.

According to The Smoking Gun, The Carters haven’t given their consent for this and were unaware of the trademark application. The application by Mbeh, 35, covers “infant, toddler and junior clothing” including dresses, skirts, sleepwear, and undergarments.

In his USPTO filing, Mbeh contends that he has been using the “Blue Ivy Carter NYC” name since “at least as early as 01/09/2012,” two days after the child’s birth at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

To apparently bolster this claim, Mbeh’s application includes a “Blue Ivy Carter NYC” logo and a mocked-up photo of girls clothing with hang tags bearing the child’s name.

Mbeh was a former intern at Phat Farm and is co-owner of and designer of FourFront clothing and claims that his clothing has been worn by T-Pain, Ray J and Musiq Soulchild among others.

Some people just need their AZZZZZZ kicked.