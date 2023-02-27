Arrest Warrant Issued For Kodak Black After Failed Drug Test

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Kodak Black’s freedom is once again in jeopardy as an arrest warrant has been issued for the staunch Trump supporter in his home state of Florida.

According to TheGrio, Thursday (Feb. 23), a Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for Bill Kapri aka Kodak Black after he failed a drug test that he avoided taking for a few days. Earlier this month, Kodak was scheduled to take a drug test Feb. 3, but failed to appear on the day of the test. And when he did turn in a sample Feb. 8, the “Super Gremlin” rapper tested positive for fentanyl.

From TheGrio:

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

Since then, Kodak Black has been MIA in the Sunshine State. We wouldn’t be surprised if Kodak remains in hiding until Donald Trump wins another term presidential term and grants him another pardon or something. It’s probably best for Kodak to turn himself in, if for nothing else, to make sure he doesn’t end up the latest casualty of fentanyl as it’s been killing off its users at an alarming rate.

What do y’all think of Kodak Black’s current situation? Should he remain on the run or turn himself into authorities? Let us know in the comments section below.