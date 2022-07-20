Kodak Black Claims The Oxycodone Pills He Was Busted With Were Prescribed By Doctor

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When Kodak Black was arrested again, he was busted with several oxycodone pills that he claims to have a good reason for having.

Kodak Black Says A Doctor Prescribed His Pills

Over the weekend, Donald Trump’s homie was stopped by police on a Florida highway for his illegal tints on his vehicle. The routine traffic stop led to law enforcement discovering 31 pills on his person leading to his arrest.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Kodak Black’s legal team insists that the rapper uses the pills to deal with the “serious pain.”

Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ … the “Super Gremlin” rapper has battled chronic pain after getting shot in February during a scuffle in L.A. over Super Bowl weekend. Cohen says Kodak was prescribed pain pills to take as necessary to deal with that injury.

What’s more, prior to the shooting, Kodak alleged he was assaulted by guards during his stint in a Kentucky federal prison, before Donald Trump commuted his sentence and released him. We’re told he suffers ongoing pain from the attack, and the meds help with that pain.

The celebrity gossip site also reports that Black’s lawyers handed over proof to prosecutors showing that the pills were prescribed to resolve legal matters quickly.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper has a long history with law enforcement. In 2019 he was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from an arrest right before he was set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami.

Black also admitted to falsifying information on the federal documentation to purchase firearms from a Miami gunshop on multiple occasions.

We hope the problematic rapper can stay out of trouble because if he lands back in prison, current President Joe Biden won’t be helping him out.

