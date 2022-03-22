Kodak Black Denies He’s The Rapping Creep Sending Latto Flagrant DMs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Latto’s revelation about an unnamed male rapper causing her headaches related to her upcoming album have many pointing the finger at Kodak Black, who has called them false claims.

On the eve of the release of her second album 777, Latto has been fueling the excitement surrounding it by releasing the tracklist and speaking about a collaborator on the album who had been giving her grief by not clearing his vocals since she wouldn’t respond to his direct messages on social media. The Atlanta, Georgia native first brought up the situation while being interviewed on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show last week, with the discussion topic focusing on how it is to work with men in the rap game. “Like I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been difficult to deal with these men. They don’t know how to keep it business… It’s a feature on my album it was difficult to clear. They tryna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”, she said.

The comments left many online wondering who it is, with a general consensus taking shape to point the finger at Kodak Black, who has had his fair share of outlandish behvaior. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper is featured on “Bussdown” on 777. He’s also been on the record of expecting women rappers to give him sexual favors for appearing on their album. “With my female artists, this is how it is… I gotta buss ’em,” he said in an interview with The Breakfast Club. “They ain’t gotta be my girlfriend, but I’m gonna buss ’em.”

His ears had to have been burning up with the rumors, because he took to his Twitter account on Monday (March 21st) to deny that he’s the one that Latto referenced. “That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie ISee Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N***a Name On Dat S**t Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S**t Homie”, he wrote.