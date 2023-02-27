Mount Westmore “Motto,” Boosie Badazz “Black & Beautiful” & More | Daily Visuals 2.27.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This generation of Hip-Hoppers may not appreciate the legends that paved the way for their favorite artists today, but we do and we’ll show love every chance we get cause that’s how we’re built.

That’s why we’re leading Daily Visuals with Mount Westmore’s black-and-white visuals to “Motto” which features icons Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube and Too $hort stylin’ and profilin’ with some thick young women who are young enough to be their granddaughters (no shots), while they show and prove they still got a lot of gas left in their pen game. Salute!

Back in the South, Boosie Badazz comes through with a positive message for a change and in his clip to “Black & Beautiful,” Boosie showcases some beautiful Black women and gives them their flowers as only he can as he tries to belt out melodies that makes Ja Rule sound like Luther Vandross. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, G Perico and DJ Drama, and more.

MOUNT WESTMORE – “MOTTO”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BLACK & BEAUTIFUL”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “NEXT”

G PERICO & DJ DRAMA – “ASK G4”

MACK 10 – “KING OF CHEVYS”

KENTHEMAN – “NOT MY N*GGA”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “EX DEALER FLOW 2”

FINESSE2TYMES – “OUT OF STATE”