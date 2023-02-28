J. Cole & Usher Headline Dreamville Festival 2023, Drake Is The +1

The Dreamville Festival 2023 has cemented itself as a must-attend event. On Tuesday (Feb. 28), Live Nation and Dreamville announced that J. Cole and Usher will be headlining the two-day event, with Drake serving as the former’s special guest.
The J. Cole and Dreamville team revealed the full music lineup for the Dreamville Festival, which will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina from April 1-2.
Day one on Saturday, April 1 is headlined by Usher, and the day’s lineup is stocked with acts Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, EARTHGANG and Key Glock to name a handful. Sunday is just as packed with Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario and more. Of course, J. Cole is the Sunday headliner with The Boy from Toronto holding fort as his special guest on the mainstage (Burna Boy will be closing the second stage just before).
Dreamville fans will be in for a treat since the entire roster—Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen and Lute—will all be performing over the weekend.
And as always, Dreamville will also put an emphasis on keeping the family vibes going with food vendors, artists and community organizations setting up shop in Dorothea Dix Park, which is Raleigh’s largest city park.
Check out the full lineup below.
Saturday, April 1:
- USHER
- Lil Durk
- Ari Lennox
- City Girls
- Sean Paul
- EARTHGANG
- Jessie Reyez
- Key Glock
- SiR
- Lute
- Omen
- Marqus Clae
- Victony
Sunday, April 2:
- J. Cole + Drake
- Burna Boy
- Summer Walker
- J.I.D
- GloRilla
- Bas
- Waka Flaka [sic] Flame
- Mario
- Ayra Starr
- Baby Tate
- Cozz
- Jordan Ward
- Reuben Vincent
Tickers are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
LL Cool J Explains The Meaning Of Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag On Drink Champs
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Twitter Reacts To Will Smith Joking About Chris Rock Slap In New Tik Tok Video
-
Nike Unveils Official Images Of Ja Morant's "Ja 1" Sneaker
-
Brandon Smiley Laid To Rest Over The Weekend, Rickey Smiley Shares Photos & Videos
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway