Game Battling Snoop With “R.E.D.” Album

“It’s going to be the craziest album out of the four. It’s going to be the most hood, but the girls are going to get into it because we’re going to keep it live.”

The West Coast has almost been on life support for quite some time in Hip-Hop. Taking it from New York just to give it back and then watch it flood to the South, the game hasn’t quite been the same for the West as it hasn’t had such a prominent voice as it did in the days of Death Row.

Fans waiting to see how the West will win can look into Game as another candidate as he will be accompanying Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg with a return to music. Dropping his album, R.E.D., the same day as Snoop’s Malice N Wonderland, December 8 is starting to look like a promising Tuesday for Hip-Hop.

With major releases from three giants, the West may have a chance for change. With that being said, it might be time for Dre to find that motivation.

A conversation with HipHollywood revealed that the rapper is strictly red, go figure, and that was the most that he would offer in regards to his upcoming release.

There has been some change in the life of the rapper. Taking a page from Mike Bigga, formerly Killer Mike, the “The” in his rap alias has been dropped. Although most might not have known the difference until this point, it seemed to have relevance to the rapper.

Game is setting the wheels in motion on the fast track as he added that he will have two singles ready before the week closes.

In related news, the rapper has, unfortunately, continued to show his bi-polar side in regards to his former camp G-Unit. While in California for a Rick Ross concert, Game interrupted his own set to send more diss shots towards 50 Cent and the old crew. He gave the same gesture during a concert in Amsterdam over the Summer.

Interestingly enough, the rapper apologized to the group for the past and blamed it on his youth and even chose to not engage 50 on the “Mafia Music Remix.”

One thing’s for sure, no one knows what to expect with Game whether it’s music or in general, but it will always be a surprise whether good or bad.