Nas “30,” Rowdy Rebel “6 Years In Hell” & More | Daily Visuals 3.2.23

The Queensbridge King returns!

A few months after dropping his critically acclaimed album, Kings Disease III, Nas keeps the Hit-Boy produced project alive and well in 2023 with some new black-and-white visuals to “30.” The Hip-Hop legend stands glorious on a mountain top looking like royalty as he spits his bars and flexes his “QB” chain to remind everyone that he’s still Nasty Nas all these decades later.

From Queens to Brooklyn, Rowdy Rebel is looking to carve out his own niche in the rap game. And in his clip to “6 Years In Hell” Rebel burns some bud while playing chess to show y’all he can outthink y’all even when he’s high off of Mary Jane’s love. You have to wonder if the man actually won that chess game. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, NoCap and more.

NAS – “30”

ROWDY REBEL – “6 YEARS IN HELL”

SAUCE WALKA – “GHETTO ASHES”

NOCAP – “40 SOME FLOW’S”

JANELLE MONAE – “FLOAT”

KASHER QUON & BABYTRON.- “CHERRY CHUCKS”

LIL KEE – “THIS MY LIFE”

CHARLY BLACK & SEAN PAUL – “GYAL GENERALS”