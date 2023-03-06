Babyface ft. Ari Lennox “Liquor,” Slim Thug & More | Daily Visuals 3.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Babyface has been doing his thing in the music game for decades now and though the Rhythm and Blues genre isn’t the baby-making scene that it was in his heyday, the OG R&B crooner isn’t switching up his style this late in the game for anyone.

Linking up with Ari Lennox for his visuals to “Liquor,” Babyface finds himself filling the role of a bartender at an establishment for the grown and sexy as Ari Lennox puts on a show for the patrons and eventually joins Babyface for a drink at the bar. That man really done aged gracefully. Looking like Adolescent Face if anything these days.

Back in the South, Slim Thug is still tippin’ in 2023 and in his clip to “SDS Fly,” the H-Town OG spends some quality time with three thick young women who were probably in elementary school when Thug was out there reppin’ Swishahouse in the early 2000’s. Just sayin.’ Not hatin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Macklemore featuring Collett, Peso Peso, and more.

BABYFACE FT. ARI LENNOX – “LIQUOR”

SLIM THUG – “SDS FLY”

MACKLEMORE FT. COLLETT – “NO BAD DAYS”

PESO PESO – “PART OF THE PLAN”

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST – “89 EARTHQUAKE”

G4 BOYZ – “HMM”

ELIJAH BLAKE & JORDIN SPARKS – “DEUX”

RALFY THE PLUG FT. CHIEFIN HEAVILY – “WAIT YOUR TURN”