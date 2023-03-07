UK Rapper Jeshi Gave Away Free Pairs Of Unreleased Nike Air Max Pulse In London

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One definite way to win over fans and make some new ones in 2023 is to bless them with a free pair of sneakers. And if those kicks happen to be Nikes, even better (sorry, adidas, Reebok and Puma).

London rapper Jeshi seems to know this is a true yet not often-tried method. And with the help of Nike, the UK-based artist was able to run through the streets of London and give unsuspecting countrymen brand-new pairs of the Nike Air Max Pulse. We lowkey hating right now. Hypebeast is reporting that over the weekend the “Chrome Benzo” rapper took over a Soho shop in London and actually gave away pairs of the unreleased Nike silhouette that’s sure to be a hit once it becomes publicly available.

From Hypebeast:

Presenting the all-new Air Max Pulse, the sneaker arrives in a clean white and red colour scheme. As a whole, the shoe is the natural successor to the Air Max 270 — a style that saw its most popular era arrive in 2018. Designed with a breathable mesh upper, the sneaker is also complemented with leather overlays that wrap around the lateral sides and toe box.

Additionally, the Pulse features a slew of Swoosh placements, while a new Air Max branding motif hits the rear heel counter. Rounding things off, the forefoot includes a textile-wrapped, Air-assisted, point-loaded midsole that sits alongside a sturdy rubber outsole.

No, they’re not Retro Jordans or Travis Scott collaborations, but these Air Max Pulse’s go hard and seem hella comfortable.

Getting a fresh pair of Nikes for free is a dub any day of the week. So props to Jeshi and Nike for making random people’s days better last weekend.

The Nike Air Max Pulse is set to drop on Air Max Day March 26. Will you be looking to cop a pair, or will you wait for Jeshi to fly to the states and give them away here? (Not gonna happen.) Let us know in the comments section below.