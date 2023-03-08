Apple Wants To Brighten Up Your Day With Its New Yellow iPhone 14

Right in time for spring, Apple has unveiled its brightest-looking modern smartphone ever with the announcement of the yellow iPhone 14.
While being a technical marvel, Apple’s iPhone is also boring. Let’s keep it a buck. It’s a device that doesn’t scream personalization, but Apple is trying to give its customers a device that speaks for them and stands out.
Tuesday, March 7, the company that Jobs built pulled the cover off its new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus model in a bright yellow color. Sorry Pro lovers, you won’t be able to partake in this action.
Apple dropping a new color for its iPhone around this time of the year is nothing new. Customers in 60 countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, can preorder the device beginning March 10, 8 AM Eastern Time. The phone officially drops on March 14 alongside new colors for the popular silicone case, including a canary yellow version.
This is not the first time Apple released a device in this color. The 5c. Came in a bright yellow option. The iPhone 11 also had a similar color finish though it was on the paler side. Apple fans could only look forward to the customary Product RED model for the more modern models if they wanted something bold, and that was until now.
As far as the specs, nothing is changing on that end. Both options still cost $799 and $899.
Well, one thing is for sure: it definitely is lit.
Photo: Apple / Yellow iPhone 14
