Ex-Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods Sues Golfer For $30M After Being Booted Out Of His Home

Tiger Woods is currently facing some legal troubles after his ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit citing that she was forced outside of his home. Erica Herman is suing the legendary golfer for $30 million in damages and wants the case to be played out publicly despite signing an NDA.

PEOPLE reports that Tiger Woods, 47, and Erica Herman, 39, began dating in 2017. Herman reportedly worked as a general manager of Woods’ The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. PEOPLE adds in its reporting that Herman is filing the lawsuit over being ousted from Wodds’ home. The lawsuit named Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust as a defendant and Herman is asking that her NDA agreement be struck down citing a law that claims they can be voided in cases of sexual assault.

The trust requested that Herman’s lawsuit be heard in front of an arbitrator. According to Herman, she claims to have had a verbal agreement with Woods to stay in his home that she shares with his two children for another five years. Further, Herman claims she was swindled out of $40,000 in cash.

In a Sports Illustrated report, Herman claims she was misled to leave the home only to return to find that she was locked out permanently. The couple resided in the home for six years and Herman contends she was owed another five years of living in the Woods’ Hobe Sound mansion.

Tiger Woods has yet to make a public comment about the matter.

Photo: Harry How / Getty