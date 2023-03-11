Let’s A Go: Peep The Final Trailer For ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Despite all the qualms about Chris Pratt being the voice of Nintendo’s beloved plumber/hero, The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like a surefire hit. The final trailer has arrived to give fans one more mushroomed power boost excitement about the animated film.

The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives fans one more good look at the animated feature that is faithful to its video game roots, unlike the forgettable first movie based on the iconic game franchise.

Gamers will have a field day picking out all of the cool easter eggs related to New Super Mario Bros U., Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and more.

While we still don’t hear much of Chris Pratt as Mario, and that’s fine, we still get some incredible moments like King Bowser (Jack Black) addressing his minions, Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and Mario using power mushrooms fire flowers. To cap it all off, everyone hits the Rainbow Road track for one epic race in some vehicles we hope to see in Super Mario Kart 9 if and when Nintendo ever decides to drop that game.

Nintendo & Illumination Came Together To Ensure Accuracy

While most video game movie adaptions opt for live-action, Nintendo and Illumination chose the animation route, and it looks like that was a brilliant decision. The Japanese video game company worked closely with the studio to accurately bring these characters to the big screen, which seems to be the case here.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy and Princess Peach, and more.

The highly-anticipated film arrives in theaters in April.5, watch the final trailer below. You can buy tickets right now.