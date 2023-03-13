Subscribe
Eladio Carrion ft. Future “Mbappe Remix,” Zito ft. Millyz “Cold Blooded” & More | Daily Visuals 3.13.23

Eladio Carrion and Future take a gang of women out for a nice dinner and Zito invites Millys to his Trap Mansion. Today's Daily Visuals.

Shanghai Fashion Week 2019 A/W - Reebok Collection

Source: VCG / Getty

Looks like Future is looking to get toxic with a whole new demographic to expose his toxicity to as the ATLien done linked up with Latin Trap/Reggaeton artist, Eladio Carrion, for a brand new cut.

Teaming up for the new visuals to “Mbappe Remix,” Future and Eladio Carrion break bread with a squad of young women at a restaurant who twist up some joints in the bathroom before the men of the hour take to the street to floss their ice and spiffy automobiles.

Elsewhere, Millyz keeps showing and proving he’s got bars for days, and for the clip to Zito’s “Cold Blooded,” he heads to Zito’s mansion to kick it for a few while Zito has his female company cook up his work in his fancy ass kitchen. Dude truly got a Trap Mansion.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from BabyTron, Lil Keed and more.

ELADIO CARRION FT. FUTURE – “MBAPPE REMIX”

ZITO FT. MILLYZ – “COLD BLOODED”

BABYTRON – “ICE SPICE”

LIL KEED – “SELF EMPLOYED”

KENZO B – “DEADGAME”

D4VD – “WORTHLESS”

DAX – “QUIET STORM”

