Ice Spice Reacts To Nicki Minaj “Princess” Of Rap Cosign

The breakout rap star of 2023, Ice Spice, got a big cosign from fellow New York rapper, Nicki Minaj who lauded her recent Dazed magazine cover. In an InstaStory, Nicki shared a screenshot of the cover writing, “GAG!!!” She emphasized the princess line before tagging Ice and telling her to “Catch it!!!”

Per Complex, the Queens native also commented on one of Ice Spice’s posts from her performance at Rolling Loud earlier this month. Nicki Minaj quoted some of the new star’s “Princess Diana” lyrics writing, “Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. 🔥 Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess…Let’s go.”

Spice also shared the post on Twitter where she wrote, “ya heard da QUEEN.”

The shoutout comes on the heels of Ice Spice’s successful November release of her EP, Like..? which featured her hit breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ U). The 23-year-old rapper is also gearing up to drop her first full-length album.

In a recent interview with Ebro Darden, she said that the album would drop “Most likely this year, since I’m going to have 10 songs, something like that or whatever.”

She added, “[It’s] definitely going to be different vibes in there, for sure. I don’t want to talk too much on it because…you feel me? But gotta keep the secret sauce a secret.”

The rapper also made a recent appearance on TikTok with Kim Kardashian and North West who is a big fan and has shared numerous videos dancing to her music and even a recent viral drawing of the rapper.