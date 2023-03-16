James Gunn To Write & Direct ‘Superman: Legacy’ Reboot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Henry Cavill’s out as the Man of Steel, James Gunn is looking to ensure the next Superman sets the proper tone for his new DC Universe. Thus, he’ll be writing and directing the upcoming Superman: Legacy film.

Deadline is reporting that the head honcho of Warner Bros. DC Studios division will be taking the helm of DC’s most important project for the rebooted DC Universe that has led to the “firing” of Cavill, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Looking to kick off his “Chapter One, Gods and Monsters” of the DC Universe, James Gunn and his Co-Chairman & CEO Peter Safran are looking to add younger actors who can carry the DC franchise for the next decade and beyond and needless to say, they’ll need a young Superman to get that done (no shots to the 39-year-old Cavill).

Gunn announced back in the fall when he took the DC job that was penning a new Superman movie — something Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav is eager to see — and that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the Man of Steel as the project deals with the character’s early days.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Gunn already has mentioned on social that his Superman will be younger than his 40s.

No word on who’ll be filling the big red boots (not that MSCHF bullsh*t), but whoever ends up taking on the role will have his work cut out for him as fans absolutely loved Henry Cavill’s interpretation of the iconic superhero. That being said, Gunn is open to keeping Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman while it’s rumored that Jason Momoa will be recast as Lobo in upcoming DC projects.

As fast as rumors that Gunn would be working Robert Pattinson’s Batman into his DC universe, it’s now being said that the Twilight Dark Knight might end up being part of DC’s version of the Multiverse and operating in its own reality. That may mean that a new Batman may end up getting cast to eventually cross paths with whoever the new Superman may be.

While plot and villain details about the new Superman film have yet to be revealed, you can bet that Gunn will deliver something to remember as he has an entire universe of film franchises riding on it. Ditto for Joker: Folie à Deux.

What do y’all think about James Gunn writing and directing the new Superman: Legacy movie? Let us know in the comment section below.