AND1 Returns & Throws 30th Anniversary Bash In NYC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The iconic athletic brand AND1 is back in the limelight, marking its return with an anniversary party in New York City and a new movement with events occurring this summer.

For years, AND1 was a major part of the culture bringing streetball to the mainstream domestically and globally. Last Thursday (March 9), it celebrated three decades of that influence with an anniversary party in New York City that brought back its most recognizable faces, designers and other celebrities under the same roof.

The event was held at LUME Studios, an immersive design studio firm and facility located in lower Manhattan. The night kicked off with a panel discussion led by Dometi Pongo of MTV. The conversation’s focus was on AND1’s creation, its rise and enduring influence and what’s next for the brand. Taking part in the conversation was AND1’s Brand Director Dexter Gordon and Design Director Lars Astrom. Bronx streetball legend and one of the leading figures of AND1, Shane “The Dribble Machine” Woney, was also a part of the discussion.

The anniversary event was a preface to the brand’s launching of the “Summer of AND1.” The initiative will feature the return of their storied Open Run Tour as well as their Paint The Park initiative that brings street ballers and communities together. In addition, the company announced the release of The Rise and Chosen one CHAMPIONSHIP pack of sneakers, which debuted on their website on the following Friday.

Afterward, the stage was set for attendees to party and take in the galleries set up to display many items of memorabilia from AND1’s 30 years. These include jerseys from athletes who’ve worn the brand including NBA champion and Hall of Famer Ben Wallace of the Detroit Pistons (who was in attendance), Lance Stephenson and Chauncey Billups. Sneakers from the company were also on display. While DJ Annie Red held it down on the turntables, guests also got to check out videos and photos from the numerous AND1 Mixtape Tours and play the AND1 Streetball video game.

For more information, check out AND1’s website for upcoming merchandise drops and events. Check out some photos below.