And1 Streetball Legend Hot Sauce Suing Makers of ‘NBA 2K’ For Using His Swag Without Permission

NBA 2K19 is currently the talk of the video game world, but last year’s version is the subject of a lawsuit from And1 streetball legend Hot Sauce.

The Blast exclusively reports that Phillip Champion aka the ankle destroyer Hot Sauce aka Hot Sizzle is suing Take-Two Interactive for last year’s version of the fan-favorite basketball video game NBA 2K18. He alleges in the suit that the company used his likeness and told people and media outlets that he would be featured and the main attraction in a portion of the game that revolved around streetball.

Per The Blast:

“In the lawsuit, Champion says he never gave the game permission to use his name or likeness and claims they’ve been profiting off him and he’s received nothing from them.

“It is unequivocal,” the lawsuit states, “that the Plaintiff was the intended referent in the NBA2K8 game by using his name, likeness, portraits and images solely to advertise the game for trade purposes and by specifically using ‘Hot Sizzle’ in the game to attract sales of the defendant’s video game.”

He is seeking unspecified damages.”

Take-Two has yet to respond about the lawsuit, we hope this is not the case and if so they pay the man. Hot Sauce is currently still crossing folks up as part of an attraction during Atlanta Hawks home games where chosen victims unsuccessfully try to steal the ball from him. If you need a refresher of just how crafty Champion was while dribbling a basketball, you can feast your eyes on the video below.

Photo: Steve Grayson / Getty