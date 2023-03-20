Yung Brooke ft. T.I., Killer Mike & Skooly “The A (WHTA), French Montana ft. Benny The Butcher “RZA” & More | Daily Visuals 3.20.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta may not have the rap game in the chokehold it did back in the day but it’s influence and prominence is undeniable and some OG’s are here to remind y’all of that fact.

Linking up with Yung Brooke for his visuals to “The Real A (WHTA),” T.I., Killer Mike and Skooly give listeners a quick history lesson on how life in the A used to be back in the day and use stock footage of everything from the Atlanta Hawks game to Tupac Shakur flipping off the world to drive home their point. Respect the ATLiens, b.

Back in the North East, French Montana decides to get digital with it and for his Benny The Butcher assisted clip to “RZA,” Montana uses CGI created avatars of himself and Benny to stand in for them and do all the work for once.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Doechii featuring Kodak Black, Big Boogie, and more.

