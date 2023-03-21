XXXTentacion’s Mother Is “Grateful” That Her Son’s Killers Were Found Guilty

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Almost five years after the murder of XXXTentacion, justice has finally been served. The men behind his killing were found guilty of the crime, finally giving his grieving family closure over the matter.

TMZ is reporting that XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was grateful that the jury returned a guilty verdict. Now, she can have some peace knowing her son’s killers will be spending a lot of time behind bars.

From TMZ: