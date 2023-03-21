Slain Michigan Rappers Were Victims Of Gang Violence: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Michigan State Police took to social media this week to address rumors surrounding the deaths of three Michigan rappers who went missing in January and were later found dead in an abandoned apartment building.

Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were reported missing in late January after traveling to Detroit from the western part of the state for a performance at 31 Lounge on the city’s east side. Their families reported them missing after not hearing from them after the show was canceled. Their bodies were later found approximately six miles away in Highland Park, Michigan in what police described as a “rat infested” abandoned apartment building.

“We know there are a lot of media/social media rumors about this investigation. While we have to keep some things private we know a couple of things: There is no one in custody for this homicide. This homicide was not random and had nothing to due with music or a performance,” read one of the tweets from the Michigan State Police public information for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties account.

The tweet continued, “This was a gang violence related incident. There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward. Please call 800.Speak.Up if you have information on this case. Together we can bring closure to these families.”

One social media user inquired about a possible reward, to which the account replied, “That depends on crime stoppers and how the information provided helped in making an arrest.”

The story of the rapper’s disappearance and subsequent deaths became a national news story when they were reported missing Jan. 21. It was nearly two months later when their bodies were found with state police saying they each died of gunshot wounds, according to CNN.

The update is the latest provided by Michigan State Police. On Feb. 7, the same Twitter account wrote, “The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have determined a motive.”

Per PEOPLE, Taylor Perrin, Kelly’s fiancé told a local Detroit news station, “I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop,” she said. Perrin explained that Kelly who rapped under the rap name, “Marley Whoop,” was working, going to school and developing his rap career while bouncing back from a robbery arrest.