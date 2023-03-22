French Montana Sued Over Shooting At Music Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems French Montana has to lawyer up. He has been sued for his role in a recent shooting during a music video.

As spotted on TMZ the South Bronx native has been served with paperwork. According to the celebrity gossip website he has been charged with his role of allegedly putting folks in harms way during shooting the music video for “Igloo” with associate Rob49 back in January. Plaintiff Carl Leon claims that he was asked to be an extra in the project. Originally the crew was supposed to capture footage across the street from The Licking in Miami Gardens but French had asked that the set be moved to the seafood eatery after some of the crew members were robbed at the original location.

Leon’s legal team that says an “unknown individual caused severe injury to multiple people, including the Plaintiff.” Leon also goes to say that the Miami Police Department investigated the matter and found French at fault for not working with local authorities to get the needed permits so the shoot could be monitored for safety.

French Montana’s representative Ted Anastasiou has shared a statement with TMZ and denied Leon’s claims. “Carl Leon was never invited to the restaurant at the night of the incident. His interest in litigation is solely to exploit and benefit financially from it, and his re-imagining of his invitation and current statements are simply an egregious profit play and publicity stunt.”

Leon is seeking 50,000 dollars in damages in claims that French Montana and company were negligent.

